Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (AVL) Director Purchases C$15,000.00 in Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL) Director Donald Stephen Bubar bought 100,000 shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Donald Stephen Bubar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Donald Stephen Bubar bought 50,000 shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Donald Stephen Bubar bought 50,000 shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Donald Stephen Bubar bought 50,000 shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,000.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Donald Stephen Bubar bought 50,000 shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,000.00.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL) traded up 3.45% on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 485,154 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $28.40 billion.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, formerly Avalon Rare Metals Inc, is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is a mineral development company with a focus on metals and minerals. The Company holds a diverse metals and minerals property portfolio of lithium, tantalum, zirconium, rubidium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earths and tin.

