AutoZone (AZO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AutoZone earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) traded down 1.66% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $692.19. The company had a trading volume of 527,250 shares. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $684.48 and a 1-year high of $819.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $711.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $747.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.20 by $0.12. The firm earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post $45.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $880.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $812.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $862.50.

In other AutoZone news, insider Rodney C. Halsell sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.54, for a total transaction of $10,360,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,525.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $714,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,987.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $19,917,242 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

