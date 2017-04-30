Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm earned $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.61% and a negative net margin of 9,512.50%. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (AUPH)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-auph-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-0-55-per-share-cantor-fitzgerald-forecasts-updated.html.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) opened at 7.01 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $374.53 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 560.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 187,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of nephrology and autoimmunity. The Company’s primary business is the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis (LN). It is focused on the development of its lead compound voclosporin, a therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate, which is a second-generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) to treat patients afflicted with LN.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.