AT&T Inc. (T) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,447,080 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 126,475,535 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,766,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.4% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 109,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) opened at 39.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $43.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $39.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T will post $2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.78%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

