AT&T Inc. (T) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. FBR & Co increased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vetr raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.61 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) traded down 0.70% during trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,994,983 shares. AT&T has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm earned $39.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 35,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 11,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 45,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 54,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

