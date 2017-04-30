AT&T Inc. (T) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG restated their hold rating on shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on T. Vetr lowered AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.32 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Instinet reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) traded down 0.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 24,994,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post $2.92 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AT&T Inc. (T) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/att-inc-t-given-hold-rating-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,097,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,317,116,000 after buying an additional 7,784,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,909,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,920,255,000 after buying an additional 625,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,285,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,483,000 after buying an additional 2,770,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,416,759,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in AT&T by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 26,740,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,264,000 after buying an additional 1,129,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.