Astronics (ATRO) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.12

Headlines about Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Astronics earned a news impact score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 97 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) opened at 32.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $945.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.36. Astronics has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business earned $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.93 million. Astronics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Astronics will post $1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Astronics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/astronics-atro-earns-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-12-updated.html.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.