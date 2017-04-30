AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,500 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($53.69) to GBX 4,500 ($57.53) in a report issued on Sunday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($67.76) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.92) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.71) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc from GBX 4,500 ($57.53) to GBX 4,200 ($53.69) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc from GBX 5,500 ($70.31) to GBX 5,350 ($68.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,995.29 ($63.86).

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4637.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,798.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,564.04. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 58.68 billion. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,505.00.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

