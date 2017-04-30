Assurant (AIZ) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Assurant earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) opened at 96.24 on Friday. Assurant has a 52 week low of $78.50 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post $6.23 EPS for the current year.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $115.00 target price on Assurant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America Corp lowered Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assurant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 6,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $597,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,837 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,166.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business).

