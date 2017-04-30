Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 117.73% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm earned $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.04 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) opened at 61.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Avondale Partners upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 3,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $200,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Griffin sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $142,100.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,470 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

