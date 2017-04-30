Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $792,000 Stake in Facebook Inc (FB)

Aspen Investment Management Inc maintained its position in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 150.25 on Friday. Facebook Inc has a 12 month low of $108.23 and a 12 month high of $151.53. The company has a market cap of $434.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post $5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/aspen-investment-management-inc-has-792000-stake-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vetr cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.81 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $2,119,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,395,245.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $97,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,830,798.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,044,125 shares of company stock worth $842,788,411 in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.