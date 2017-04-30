Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Given News Impact Rating of 0.26

News articles about Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 91 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) opened at 52.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business earned $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.46 million. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

AHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited in a research report on Friday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Given News Impact Rating of 0.26” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/aspen-insurance-holdings-limited-ahl-getting-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance on a global basis. It manages its business as two business segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re). The reinsurance segment consists of property catastrophe reinsurance (including the business written through Aspen Capital Markets), other property reinsurance (risk excess, pro rata and facultative), casualty reinsurance (U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.