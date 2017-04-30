Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ashland Global Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 74 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global Holdings from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Ashland Global Holdings in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) traded down 0.15% on Friday, reaching $123.50. 668,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.68 billion. Ashland Global Holdings has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $128.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62.

Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. Ashland Global Holdings had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings will post $4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global Holdings news, VP Anne T. Schumann sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $502,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luis M. Fernandez-Moreno sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $323,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/ashland-global-holdings-ash-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Ashland Global Holdings

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.