Ashford (AINC) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.22

Media coverage about Ashford (NYSEMKT:AINC) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ashford earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Ashford in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Ashford (NYSEMKT:AINC) traded down 1.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares. Ashford has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $64.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The company’s market capitalization is $109.62 million.

Ashford (NYSEMKT:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.64. The company earned $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford

Ashford Inc provides asset management and advisory services to other entities, primarily within the hospitality industry. The Company operates in the segment of asset and investment management, which includes managing the day-to-day operations of Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc (Ashford Prime) and its subsidiaries.

