Ascent Resources Plc’s (AST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST) in a research note published on Thursday, April 13th. Northland Securities currently has a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) target price on the stock.

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST) traded down 1.28206% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.94999. The company had a trading volume of 20,543,966 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.75. The company’s market cap is GBX 12.52 million. Ascent Resources Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.52 and a 52-week high of GBX 3.74.

In other news, insider Colin Hutchinson acquired 270,270 shares of Ascent Resources Plc stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,405.40 ($6,910.51).

About Ascent Resources Plc

Ascent Resources plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company’s portfolio consists of European onshore projects. The Company operates through two segments: Slovenia and UK. The Slovenia segment is engaged in exploration and development work. The UK segment includes head office.

