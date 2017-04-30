Asanko Gold Inc (AKG) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKG. Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price objective on Asanko Gold from C$6.75 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Asanko Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Asanko Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.95.

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) traded up 2.16% on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 787,791 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $668.05 million. Asanko Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc is a gold producer. The Company has operations in the Republic of Ghana. The Company’s segments include Canada and Ghana. The Company’s principal asset is the Asanko Gold Mine (AGM) located in Ghana, West Africa. The Company’s Project 5M will upgrade the plant’s throughput to five metric tons per annum and expand mining operations to integrate the Esaase deposit, including the construction of a 27-kilometer overland conveyor.

