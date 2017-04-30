Brokerages Set $37.00 Price Target for Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. Artesian Resources’ rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $37.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Artesian Resources an industry rank of 213 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Artesian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $223,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $376,845. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) traded down 1.08% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,587 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $350.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.17. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post $1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries offer water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The Company distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

