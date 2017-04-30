Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, “Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AI. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp from $19.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arlington Asset Investment Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) traded down 0.48% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 340,844 shares. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock’s market capitalization is $344.37 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 million. Arlington Asset Investment Corp had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.17%. Arlington Asset Investment Corp’s payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 111,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 38,384 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is an investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and holding a levered portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), consisting of agency MBS and private-label MBS. Agency MBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government agency or government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac).

