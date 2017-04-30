Archrock (AROC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Archrock (NYSE:AROC) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Archrock earned a news impact score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the energy company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

AROC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Simmons boosted their price objective on Archrock from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank set a $16.00 price target on Archrock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) traded down 2.07% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 754,978 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The firm’s market capitalization is $832.35 million. Archrock has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. Archrock had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $152 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

In other news, CFO David S. Miller sold 3,265 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $43,195.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,136.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Wayne sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $48,176.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,694 shares of company stock worth $353,076. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a natural gas contract operations services company. The Company also provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States and supplies aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States.

