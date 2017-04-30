Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arch Capital Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) opened at 96.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $99.11.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post $5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,227,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Constantine Iordanou sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $5,614,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,753,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,081 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,481 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other.

