ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Receives $24.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcBest Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of ArcBest Corp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) traded down 2.94% on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. 143,495 shares of the company were exchanged. ArcBest Corp has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $677.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59.

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. ArcBest Corp had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 4.15%. ArcBest Corp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Corp during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Corp by 30.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 306,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Corp by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Corp by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,771,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after buying an additional 127,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest Corp

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

