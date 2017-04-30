ARC Group WorldWide (ARCW) Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW) have trended very positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ARC Group WorldWide earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 95 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW) traded up 1.43% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. ARC Group WorldWide has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.95.

ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm earned $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. ARC Group WorldWide had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. ARC Group WorldWide’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARC Group WorldWide will post ($0.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCW shares. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of ARC Group WorldWide in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ARC Group WorldWide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

ARC Group WorldWide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc is a manufacturing company. The Company has four segments: Precision Components Group, 3DMT Group, Flanges and Fittings Group, and Wireless Group. It provides a set of manufacturing solutions, from design and prototyping through production. Through the Company’s product offering, it provides its customers with a prototyping and production solution for both precision metal and plastic fabrication.

