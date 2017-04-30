AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,899 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $517,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 29,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 44.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 125,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) traded down 2.88% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.80. 117,138 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average is $150.30. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.76 and a 1-year high of $173.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm earned $279.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post $6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In related news, Director Robert L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,350 shares in the company, valued at $17,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Evans sold 4,466 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $705,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,159. Company insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Other Investments and Corporate.

