Apricus Biosciences Inc (APRI) Short Interest Update

Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 652,686 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 715,632 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) opened at 1.13 on Friday. Apricus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The firm’s market cap is $8.75 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm earned $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apricus Biosciences will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apricus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Apricus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apricus Biosciences stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,447,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Apricus Biosciences makes up approximately 0.5% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sarissa Capital Management LP owned approximately 18.72% of Apricus Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Apricus Biosciences Company Profile

Apricus Biosciences, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which develops pharmaceutical products. The Company primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of products and product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The Company’s drug delivery technology is a permeation enhancer called NexACT.

