Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,239 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 701.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 80.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 143.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $125.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.47 and a 52 week high of $145.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/apple-inc-aapl-stake-increased-by-azimuth-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Nomura set a $135.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Instinet upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $140.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $4,976,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $1,097,002.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,952 shares of company stock worth $50,943,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.