Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment Corp. in a research note on Friday, April 7th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment Corp. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 807,428 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Apollo Investment Corp. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $6.80.

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Apollo Investment Corp. had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post $0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Apollo Investment Corp.’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment Corp. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,039,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 65,059 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Apollo Investment Corp. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,714,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Apollo Investment Corp. by 122.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 816,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 448,680 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apollo Investment Corp. by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment Corp. during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment Corp.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

