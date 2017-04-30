Apollo Education Group (APOL) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.48

Media stories about Apollo Education Group (NASDAQ:APOL) have been trending positive on Saturday, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Education Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.48 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Apollo Education Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Apollo Education Group (NASDAQ:APOL) traded up 0.050% during trading on Friday, hitting $9.995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Apollo Education Group has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Apollo Education Group Company Profile

Apollo Education Group, Inc is a United States-based education provider. The Company offers undergraduate, graduate, certificate and non-degree educational programs and services, online and on-campus, to working adults in the United States and abroad. Its segments include University of Phoenix, Apollo Global and Other.

