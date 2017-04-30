Apache Co. (APA) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Apache in a report issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Apache had a negative net margin of 166.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Bank of America Corp downgraded Apache to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Friday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank set a $58.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Apache (NYSE:APA) opened at 48.64 on Friday. Apache has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. The firm’s market cap is $18.47 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Apache by 114.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 88,402 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 24.6% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 19.1% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 44,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Apache by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. It has production in four segments: the United States, Canada, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

