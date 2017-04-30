Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANTH) Short Interest Update

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,365,054 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the March 31st total of 7,044,788 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,418,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on Anthera Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anthera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.38.

Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) opened at 0.33 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $16.70 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.00. Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares are set to reverse split on Monday, May 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 28th.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthera Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthera Pharmaceuticals stock. Hilltop Park Associates LLC increased its stake in Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Anthera Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hilltop Park Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hilltop Park Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/anthera-pharmaceuticals-inc-anth-short-interest-update.html.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Anthera) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including enzyme replacement therapies and autoimmune diseases. The Company has two Phase III product candidates, liprotamase also known as Sollpura and blisibimod.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.