Anthem (ANTM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anthem earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.24 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) traded down 0.23% during trading on Friday, reaching $177.89. 1,741,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average of $150.50. Anthem has a 1-year low of $114.85 and a 1-year high of $184.45.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.83. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post $11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.23%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 22,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total transaction of $3,814,027.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $202,037.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $6,663,571 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/anthem-antm-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.