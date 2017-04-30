Antero Resources Midstream Management (AMGP) to Raise $877 Million in IPO

Antero Resources Midstream Management (AMGP) expects to raise $877 million in an IPO on Thursday, May 4th. The company will be issuing 37,300,000 shares at $22.00-$25.00 per share.

In the last year, Antero Resources Midstream Management generated $16.9 million in revenue and $9.7 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $4.4 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays and J.P. Morgan served as the underwriters for the IPO and Baird, Citigroup, Goldman, Sachs, Wells Fargo Securities, Credit Suisse, Scotia Howard Weil, Tudor, Pickering, Holt, Evercore ISI, Raymond James, D.A. Davidson, Janney Montgomery Scott, Ladenburg Thalmann and MUFG were co-managers.

Antero Resources Midstream Management provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Antero Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership 59% owned by Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”) that was formed to own, operate and develop midstream energy infrastructure primarily to service Antero Resources’ rapidly increasing production and completion activity in the Appalachian Basin’s Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale located in West Virginia and Ohio. We believe that Antero Midstream’s strategically located assets and integrated relationship with Antero Resources position it to be a leading Appalachian midstream provider across the midstream value chain. “.

Antero Resources Midstream Management was founded in 2013 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 1615 Wynkoop Street, Denver, Colorado 80202, UP and can be reached via phone at (303) 357-7310.

