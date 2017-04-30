Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Antero Midstream Partners were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,275,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,166,000 after buying an additional 98,114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,253,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,723,000 after buying an additional 57,716 shares in the last quarter. TPH Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 12.7% in the third quarter. TPH Asset Management LLC now owns 856,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after buying an additional 96,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 224,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 47,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) opened at 34.02 on Friday. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm earned $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank set a $38.00 target price on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial Corp. initiated coverage on Antero Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $41.00 target price on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corporation (Antero Resources) to own, operate and develop midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources’ production. The Company’s segments include gathering and compression, and water handling and treatment. The gathering and compression segment includes a network of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

