Angie's List Inc (ANGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.05. Angie's List had a negative return on equity of 293.31% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

Angie's List (NASDAQ:ANGI) traded down 1.18% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 253,801 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. Angie's List has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company’s market capitalization is $349.44 million.

In other news, COO J Mark Howell sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $40,013.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,401 shares in the company, valued at $552,635.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Fox sold 9,629 shares of Angie's List stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $52,478.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,634.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,652 shares of company stock valued at $360,058. 35.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angie's List in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Angie's List in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Angie's List in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital downgraded Angie's List from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angie's List from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

About Angie's List

Angie’s List, Inc operates a national local services consumer review service and marketplace. As of December 31, 2016, the Company helped facilitate transactions between over five million members and its collection of service providers in over 700 categories of service nationwide. Its tools, services and content across multiple platforms enables consumers to research, shop for and purchase local services for needs, as well as rate and review the providers of these services across the United States.

