Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

UBNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) traded down 0.71% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 329,434 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. Ubiquiti Networks has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm earned $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.93 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 49.28%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Networks will post $3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBNT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 23.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the third quarter valued at $150,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 234.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops performance networking technology for service providers and enterprises. The Company offers a portfolio of networking products and solutions. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing.

