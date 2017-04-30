Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.99.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Simmons lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.75 to $31.28 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) traded up 2.22% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729,107 shares. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 477.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 23,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 35,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banced Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Banced Corp now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

