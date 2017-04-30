Analysts Set Senior plc (SNR) PT at $201.50

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 203 ($2.60).

SNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Senior plc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) price target on shares of Senior plc in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.81) price target on shares of Senior plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Senior plc from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.49) target price on shares of Senior plc in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) traded up 2.095235% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 214.652100. 893,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 898.97 million. Senior plc has a 52-week low of GBX 161.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 245.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Senior plc’s previous dividend of $1.95.

Senior plc Company Profile

Senior plc is a holding company. The Company is an engineering solutions provider. The Company designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle and energy markets. It operates in two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics.

