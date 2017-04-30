Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,466.18 ($31.53).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,500 ($31.96) to GBX 2,600 ($33.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.52) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,750 ($35.16) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 2,400 ($30.68) target price on Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) traded down 0.339888% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2057.286377. The company had a trading volume of 6,284,131 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 77055.39 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,174.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,209.16. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,646.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,403.68.

About Royal Dutch Shell Plc

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

