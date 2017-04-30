Analysts Set Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) Target Price at $42.40

Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.
PUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public Limited Company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public Limited Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised Prudential Public Limited Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Public Limited Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) traded down 1.09% on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. 197,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.68.
The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.744 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Public Limited Company’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company by 175.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prudential Public Limited Company Company Profile
Prudential Public Limited Company (Prudential) is a United Kingdom-based international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations.
