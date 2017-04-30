Analysts Set Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) Target Price at $42.40

Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

PUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public Limited Company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public Limited Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised Prudential Public Limited Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Public Limited Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) traded down 1.09% on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. 197,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.744 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Public Limited Company’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) Target Price at $42.40” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/analysts-set-prudential-public-limited-company-puk-target-price-at-42-40.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company by 175.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Public Limited Company Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company (Prudential) is a United Kingdom-based international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Limited Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public Limited Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.