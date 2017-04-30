Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

LAZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Instinet downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nomura downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. 1,992,437 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.91. Lazard has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lazard will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

In other Lazard news, General Counsel Scott D. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $863,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 129,031 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,977.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter worth $1,777,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 114.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 363,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 194,419 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Midas Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd (Lazard) is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Advisory and Asset Management. It serves a range of clients around the world, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships and individuals. The Financial Advisory business segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients across the globe a range of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising and various other financial matters to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients.

