Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Price Target at $59.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) traded down 0.18% on Tuesday, reaching $55.84. 229,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a Canada-based Chartered bank. The Bank and its subsidiaries provide banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to independent advisors across Canada. It also operates as a full-service brokerage firm. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of personal loans, residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans and commercial loans, including acceptances and finance lease receivables.

