Shares of Henderson Group Plc (LON:HGG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.27 ($3.17).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HGG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 238 ($3.04) price target on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.94) price target on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Henderson Group Plc from GBX 280 ($3.58) to GBX 245 ($3.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henderson Group Plc from GBX 282 ($3.61) to GBX 245 ($3.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Set Henderson Group Plc (HGG) Target Price at $249.25” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/analysts-set-henderson-group-plc-hgg-target-price-at-249-25.html.

Henderson Group Plc (LON:HGG) traded down 0.60% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 230.80. 3,127,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Henderson Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 192.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 278.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.03. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.52 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Henderson Group Plc’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Philip Wagstaff sold 292,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.88), for a total value of £657,081 ($840,042.19). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £1,266,000 ($1,618,511.89). Insiders purchased a total of 600,132 shares of company stock valued at $126,629,944 over the last three months.

About Henderson Group Plc

Henderson Group plc is an independent asset manager, specializing in active investment. The Company is a client-focused global business with assets under management. It manages a range of actively managed investment products for institutional and retail investors, across five capabilities, which include European equities, global equities, global fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives, including private equity and property.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.