Analysts Set Henderson Group Plc (HGG) Target Price at $249.25

Shares of Henderson Group Plc (LON:HGG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.27 ($3.17).
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HGG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 238 ($3.04) price target on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.94) price target on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Henderson Group Plc from GBX 280 ($3.58) to GBX 245 ($3.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henderson Group Plc from GBX 282 ($3.61) to GBX 245 ($3.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Henderson Group Plc (LON:HGG) traded down 0.60% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 230.80. 3,127,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Henderson Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 192.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 278.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.03. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.52 billion.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Henderson Group Plc’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
In related news, insider Philip Wagstaff sold 292,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.88), for a total value of £657,081 ($840,042.19). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £1,266,000 ($1,618,511.89). Insiders purchased a total of 600,132 shares of company stock valued at $126,629,944 over the last three months.
About Henderson Group Plc
Henderson Group plc is an independent asset manager, specializing in active investment. The Company is a client-focused global business with assets under management. It manages a range of actively managed investment products for institutional and retail investors, across five capabilities, which include European equities, global equities, global fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives, including private equity and property.
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.