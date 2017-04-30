Analysts Set Expectations for Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s Q2 2017 Earnings (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s FY2017 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) opened at 109.67 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 30.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 87.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick B. Verguet sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.10 per share, with a total value of $270,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $227,412.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

