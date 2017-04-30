Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG) Receives GBX 372.08 Average PT from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.25 ($4.77).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLG shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.41) to GBX 295 ($3.77) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.73) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.73) price objective for the company.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) opened at 349.20 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 323.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 400.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 342.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 351.68. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.77 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.87%.

In other news, insider John Reizenstein bought 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £52,728 ($67,409.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,090 shares of company stock worth $6,812,285.

About Direct Line Insurance Group PLC

Direct Line Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based personal and small business general insurer. The principal activity of the Company is managing its investments in subsidiaries, providing loans to those subsidiaries, raising funds for the Group and the receipt and payment of dividends. The Company’s operating segments include Motor, Home, Rescue and other personal lines, Commercial and Run-off.

