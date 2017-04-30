Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Receives $28.33 Average PT from Analysts

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,958.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirudh Devgan sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $623,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,613 shares of company stock worth $8,736,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 63,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,322,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 645,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 78,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 70,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Receives $28.33 Average PT from Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/analysts-set-cadence-design-systems-inc-cdns-price-target-at-28-33-updated.html.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) traded up 1.65% on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029,899 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $33.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company earned $477 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.