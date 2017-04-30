Analysts Set Absolute Software (ABT) PT at $8.08

Shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.08.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) traded down 0.64% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,705 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company’s market capitalization is $300.96 million.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation is engaged in the development, marketing and support of endpoint security and data risk management solutions to commercial, healthcare, education and government customers. The Company operates through Data and Device Security segment. The Company offers solutions for devices, such as computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones.

