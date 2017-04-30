Analysts Set $42.00 Target Price for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM)

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.’s rating score has declined by 12.4% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $42.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. an industry rank of 169 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) traded down 1.67% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,258 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $64.28.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. will post $5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 15,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,158,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans.

