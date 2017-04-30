Analysts Offer Predictions for Illumina, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann cut their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Leerink Swann has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ILMN. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Vetr lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/analysts-offer-predictions-for-illumina-inc-s-q2-2017-earnings-ilmn.html.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) opened at 184.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.79. Illumina has a 52 week low of $119.37 and a 52 week high of $186.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.90 and its 200-day moving average is $152.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business earned $598 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 69.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,254,274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $896,589,000 after buying an additional 2,144,576 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,639,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $850,157,000 after buying an additional 1,671,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,899,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Illumina by 37.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,006,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,428,000 after buying an additional 543,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 259 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $41,673.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Blaine Bowman sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total transaction of $488,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,038.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,476 shares of company stock worth $2,078,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.