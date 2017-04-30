Zacks: Verso Co. (VRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $18.13 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verso an industry rank of 189 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Verso in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.25 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Rotation Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) opened at 6.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company’s market cap is $208.75 million. Verso has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising.

