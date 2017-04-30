$15.45 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report sales of $15.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.27 billion and the highest is $15.54 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $14.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $15.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.38 billion to $64.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $67.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $65.54 billion to $68.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.90% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) traded down 1.26% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,976 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.39. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $120.44. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.91.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $471,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,929,000 after buying an additional 76,727 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 662.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 284,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after buying an additional 247,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 228,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,038,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

