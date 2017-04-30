Analysts Expect Statoil ASA (STO) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Statoil ASA’s earnings. Statoil ASA reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Statoil ASA will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Statoil ASA.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Statoil ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Statoil ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Simmons increased their price objective on shares of Statoil ASA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Statoil ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Statoil ASA in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Statoil ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.43. 1,166,143 shares of the stock were exchanged. Statoil ASA has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The firm’s market capitalization is $53.13 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Statoil ASA during the first quarter worth $5,312,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Statoil ASA during the third quarter worth $2,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Statoil ASA during the fourth quarter worth $2,877,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Statoil ASA during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Statoil ASA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,377,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Statoil ASA (Statoil) is an energy company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company’s segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP) and Other. DPN segment manages the Company’s upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

